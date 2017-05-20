FAISALABAD:-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory producing fake chilli powder from rice straw here on Friday. The PFA, responding to the public complaints, raided a factory located in Ahmad Nagar area. During search, the PFA team seized huge quantity of chillies prepared from rice straw, weighing over 2,000kg and sealed the factory. However, owner and employees of the factory managed to escape after getting prior information of the PFA action. Efforts are underway for their arrests.