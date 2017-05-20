KHYBER AGENCY - The custom officials foiled a bid to smuggle fertilizer to Afghanistan by recovering more than a thousand bags of fertilizer weighing nearly 60,000 kilograms from a Kabul-bound trailer loaded with rice bags at Torkham border.

Superintendent Torkham Custom Centre Naeem Khan said on Friday that on a tip-off, a special team of custom officials under his supervision was formed that started searching all Afghanistan-bound vehicles.

During checking, 1,176 bags of fertilizer were recovered from a trailer. The prohibited commodity was concealed under rice bags being exported to Afghanistan. A case was lodged and the trailer along with the seizure items were took into custody, however the driver fled from the scene, Naeem added.

IED blasts rock Peshawar

village: Staff Reporter adds: A house was partially damaged when three improvised explosive devices exploded in Dawoodzai area in the outskirt of Peshawar on Friday.

Dawoodzi Police said that the first device exploded in Ghani Rahman village near the house of Ijaz Ahmad, which partially damaged main gate of the house. Two other improvised explosive devices (IEDs) went off in the same area but no casualties were reported.

People came out of their houses and examined the damages caused by the powerful blasts. Heavy contingent of police also rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. Police also launched search operation; however no arrest had been made.

Meanwhile, unidentified person gunned down Zakeem Khan, son of Hakeem Khan, near Pirano canal on Friday. The dead body was shifted by Edhi ambulance to mortuary for autopsy. Police registered FIR and started investigation.