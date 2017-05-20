All Pakistan Lawyers convention has demanded immediate resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in its joint declaration.

Nation wide movement will be launched if Prime Minister will not resign within seven days, stated lawyers.

According to media reports members from Bar Councils were present in the convention in Lahore.

The in its declaration, the lawyers asked PM to present himself in front of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) after resigning from office.

The lawyers also demanded resignation of NAB and FIA chairman.

After the convention, the lawyers have reached GPO Chowk on Mall Road where they will hold a protest against the premier.

Heavy contingent of police has arrived at the Mall Road to keep situation under control.

Earlier, lawyers present in the convention clashed with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporter lawyers.