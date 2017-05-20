At least 14 injured in five hand grenade attacks in Shabqadar area of Charsadda, reported Waqt News.

According to details, three houses were targeted in three attacks while peon and child got injured in Zeb Kaur School in result of the explosion near gate.

No causality was reported in two blasts. Six children and five women are included in the injured, reported media.

The police and security forces have reached the site as search operation is underway. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospital. Seriously injured are expected to taken to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.