ISLAMABAD: Over 30 students were injured and several arrested as student groups clashed at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) here on Saturday.



Police said that two groups of students exchanged blows, fists and pelted stones at each other in which more than 30 students were injured.

However, police personnel failed to bring the situation under control that led the authorities to involve Rangers personnel. Finally, tear gas shelling by Rangers brought the situation under control which dispersed the clashing students.



The injured students were shifted to hospital and several students involved in clash were arrested by police who are being interrogated.

The university administration has announced to keep the institution closed for the upcoming week.