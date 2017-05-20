KHANEWAL-Dr Ghazala Wain has been notified as chairman Baitul Maal committee district Khanewal and Muhammad Khalid Naeem as vice chairman with immediate effect for the next three year.
According to a notification no DA (BM) SW-Notification DBMC /2017/1557-87, Dated 17-05-2017, Dr Ghazala Wain has been made chairman Baitul Maal Committee Khanewal, comprising 18 members including two women and a minority member.
Dr Wain is the niece of former Punjab CM late Ghulam Haider Wain and sitting MNA Begum Majeeda Wain.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-May-2017 here.