KHANEWAL-Dr Ghazala Wain has been notified as chairman Baitul Maal committee district Khanewal and Muhammad Khalid Naeem as vice chairman with immediate effect for the next three year.

According to a notification no DA (BM) SW-Notification DBMC /2017/1557-87, Dated 17-05-2017, Dr Ghazala Wain has been made chairman Baitul Maal Committee Khanewal, comprising 18 members including two women and a minority member.

Dr Wain is the niece of former Punjab CM late Ghulam Haider Wain and sitting MNA Begum Majeeda Wain.