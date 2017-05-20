During raids conducted in early hours today at various places of Karachi by different raiding parties, NAB arrested 5 accused, three KDA officials and two private persons, involved in China cutting case.

The accused persons are wanted in Reference No. 14/2017 recently submitted in Accountability Court at Karachi.

The accused persons are charged jointly and severally for corruption and corrupt practices and illegal activities on precious government lands to their personal illegal gains, by way of China cutting and illegal allotment of land on amenity areas within remits of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. In connivance with each other, they illegally and fraudulently managed to create 296 small residential plots on 23 amenity areas, consequently causing loss of Rs. 1.5 billion (approx) to public exchequer.

Accused Muhammad Idrees and Mushtaq Iqbal are private persons who conspired with KDA officials and got illegal plots transferred in their names which were further transferred to general public.

Muhammad Jumman, Akhter Rasheed and Syed Nasir Hussain Kazmi are officials of Recovery department KDA who prepared illegal transfer challans and thereby facilitated the scam.

Along with the these accused persons, total 23 accused were sent up for prosecution out of whom 9 Accused persons are on pre-arrest bail, 2 accused persons are in Judicial Custody already, while teams have been dispatched for arrest of remaining 7 absconders.