GUJRAT-The first training centre under CM Punjab’s e-Rozgaar scheme was formally launched in Arfa Kareem Block at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Friday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr Umar Saif opened the centre. In an opening ceremony held at the Jinnah Auditorium, Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum hailed the Punjab government’s initiative, and said that e-Rozgaar scheme will go a long way in bringing down unemployment rate in the country. He said that the scheme would be very beneficial especially for educated females with a chance for them to supplement the family’s income by applying their internet freelancing skills from home.

Dr Umar Saif said the training at the centre will help the youth explore profitable career opportunities by enhancing and applying their internet skills.

“Plans are underway to set up similar centres in 36 districts of the province. The entrepreneurship and self-business opportunities through free-lancing will help the youth a great deal to explore more profitable avenues and contribute to the national economic development,” Dr Umar saif said.

He added that about 10,000 graduates will benefit from the scheme in its initial phase. He added, “Youth are the builders of the country’s future. They need to be provided with the best education and training so that they could serve the nation and become responsible members of the society. The UoG sees eye to eye with the Punjab government on its education policies, by laying great emphasis on the need for developing entrepreneurial skills among the students and having made a remarkable name for itself through a number of successful projects.”

Among the guests of honour were DCO Gujrat Ch M Ali Randhawa and senior PITB officials Sajid Latif and Nabeel Qadeer. Director IT Arshad Manzoor Bosal, Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairperson FMAS Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti, Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, deans, HoDs, other members of faculty as well as those of civil society, apart from a large number of students, attended the ceremony.

Consultant UoG-BIC Haider Miraj said, “Everyone is fully aware now that our future is linked with promotion of technology. The University of Gujrat has been promoting entrepreneurship or self-business among the students so that they could excel in their chosen areas.”