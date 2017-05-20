ISLAMABAD - An important meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reviewed the overall arrangements about the 2018 general elections.

The meeting, attended by the provincial election commissioners, discussed the two-point agenda including training of polling staff and production of materials.

The meeting was of the view that 700,000 polling staff cannot get training until and unless the proposed Election Act 2017 was passed by the parliament.

The proposed legislation is pending with the parliamentary committee on Electoral Reforms.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for printing and production of materials including electoral rolls.