GUJRAT- PM's Coordinator/Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Zubair Gul said the Pakistanis settled abroad have been strengthening the national economy.

The federal and provincial governments will use every resource to solve their problems under the supervision of PM Nawaz Sharif and CM Shahbaz Sharif, he said while addressing a meeting.

Zubair Gul along with the DC and DPO Gujrat handed over the keys of a house which was occupied by Naveed Group to a foreign settled Pakistani Waqas Ahmed. He said overseas Pakistanis were patriots and they always stood with the nation at the time of difficulty. Every year, overseas Pakistanis send millions of dollars to their homeland, he said.

He lauded the steps taken by district government and police especially prompt action taken by the police to retrieve the expensive house of Waqas. DC Ali Randhawa and DPO Sohail Zafar Chattha said in combine statement, District Overseas Pakistanis Committee was very active and their problems had been solved promptly. For the purpose, they said, the focal persons had been deputed in tehsils.