The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six persons involved in propaganda against the Pakistan Army on social media.

Five of the arrested persons affiliated with an important opposition political party. Rest of the involved people would be nabbed soon.

Sources said that the FIA, on the directives of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, has accelerated its efforts against those running an anti-Pak Army campaign on social media.

They said six persons have been arrested from several areas of the country and more arrests are likely.

The sources said that dozens such people had been pinpointed who would be called for inquiry.

The FIA has also got data of their posts on social media and exemplary punishment would be given to them.