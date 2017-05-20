Senator Rehman Malik advised U.S President Donald Trump to fight along with Muslims in terrorism not against them.

Donald Trump before leaving for Saudi Arabia, his first foreign trip after being elected as the President of U.S, tweeted saying,


To which Pakistan’s Senator and Pakistan Peoples Party representative Rehman Malik advised him on Twitter by saying,


In the next Tweet he talks about Muslims and tells him that all Muslims are not terrorists,


According to A.P, U.S President is to deliver his speech on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. According to the draft he will be calling for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Islamic world, characterizing the effort as a "battle between good and evil." It will also urge Arab and Muslim leaders to “drive out the terrorists from your places of worship.”

Trump will avoid the tough anti-Muslim language from his presidential campaign as well as mentions of democracy and human rights, according to the draft speech, which remains subject to revision.