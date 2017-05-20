Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar said Saturday the government maintains regular and proactive interaction with representatives of various industries, the business and trader’s community, economic experts and chambers of commerce & industries, especially during budget preparations.

The minister was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) led by its President Zubair Motiwala which called on him here on Saturday and presented Association’s budget-related proposals and tax-related matters to the Finance Minister.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the proposals and feedback of APTPMA and said that these would be given due consideration during the finalization of the budget. He said that the importance the government accords to the textile sector, as an important part of Pakistan’s economy, is evident from the Prime Minister’s Package of Incentives for Exporters worth Rs. 180 billion announced earlier this year.

He encouraged the textile industry to make productive use of the package in order to enhance the country’s exports.

The finance minister highlighted the 5.28% GDP growth rate achieved by Pakistan during FY 2016-17, which is a ten-year high. He also mentioned the report recently published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which has projected Pakistan to become the 20th largest economy by 2030 and the 16th largest economy by 2050.

He encouraged all Pakistanis, including the textile industry, to play their due role in order to make this projection a reality.