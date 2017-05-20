SIALKOT-A large number of people thronged the banks of River Chenab near Head Marala for picnicking following the increase in water level here due to melting of snow on the Alps in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The water level soured up to 43566 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala barrage. The boats are back in River Chenab at the picnic spot near Head Marala-Sialkot. There was a rush of people picnicking there. They reached there from Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts with their families. The youth were busy playing cricket and football.

The Head Marala is also a picnic spot where a large number of people reach to rejoice the natural landscape and beauty. They enjoyed water melons chilled in Chenab water and boating. In August 2008, India had stopped water in River Chenab towards Pakistan.

FAMILY EMBRACES ISLAM

Christian family of Younas Maseeh has embraced Islam at the hands of local religious cleric Habibur Rehman in village Aadamkey Cheema, Daska tehsil. They have been given their Islamic names.

LIQUOR, CHARAS SEIZED IN RAIDS

Police have recovered 255 bottles of liquor hidden in a car (LEA-3043) during a special checking near Govt Boys Degree College Daska.

The police have arrested car driver Farrukh Tanveer. The police also recovered five bottle of wine from drug trafficker Safdar Hussain at BRB Daska Canal bridge near Bharokey.

Meanwhile, Motra police arrested a notorious drug trafficker namely Razaqat Ali red handed while selling narcotics at Adda Motra, Daska tehsil. The police recovered more than 1kg fine quality Charas and sent the accused behind bars.

Daska City police also arrested a notorious drug trafficker Ehsanullah alias Achhu while he was selling drugs at BRB Canal Bridge Daska. It recovered 1.2kg fine quality Charas from him.

The Badiana police registered a case against accused Farhan Ali for possessing a bullet in his pocket. Police registered the case under sections 279 PPC ,13/ 20/65(a),Ao 13, 2015 on the report of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police.

The FIR revealed that the PHP Khoyi Stop officials halted Farhan Ali, a resident of Village Mundiyaanwala, near Badiana (Pasrur tehsil).

Likewise, police have registered a case against four accused for illegally providing shelter for notorious proclaimed offender (PO) Bashir of Vehari at their house in Daska city's Barkat Town locality. It also recovered 650 grams charas.