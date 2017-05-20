ISLAMABAD - The Indian woman Dr Uzma, who claims she was forced to marry a Pakistani Tahir Ali, yesterday submitted her reply before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In her reply, she has fully rejected Tahir Ali’s statement and maintained that she had never agreed to turn her acquaintance into marriage.

In the petition moved by Tahir Ali before the IHC, the petitioner’s husband, sought court’s intervention to meet his wife in a free atmosphere while alleging that Uzma had reverted her promises under pressure from his brother and officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Dr Uzma submitted her detailed reply before the IHC through Indian High Commission Islamabad.

Ali who is a resident of Buner had said in his petition that both became friends in Malaysia and decided to get married and from Uzma’s arrival in Pakistan to her Nikah in the district courts of Daggar Buner, everything happened with mutual consent and understanding.

On the other hand, Dr Uzma in her reply to the IHC said that after she arrived in Pakistan through Wagha border, she was sternly and mercilessly deadened and sedated through sleeping pills and was sexually assaulted by the petitioner in connivance with his friends.

The Indian woman alleged that she was compelled to marry Tahir at gun-point.

She also rejected Tahir Ali’s claim that she invited him to India for getting married. Uzma, however, said that she was thrashed and badly humiliated and Tahir Ali forced her to sign Nikahnama (marriage certificate). Therefore, she prayed to the court to dismiss Tahir Ali’s petition.

She claimed that Indian High Commission has provided her with shelter and security till her safe return to India. She also denied any kind of pressure developed on her by the Indian High Commission.

Ali in his petition has been praying to the court to let him meet his wife while Dr Uzma has been praying to facilitate her departure to India providing her duplicate immigration sheets. Both these petitions will be jointly heard on May 22 by the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. Meanwhile, an IHC single bench deferred hearing in Tayyaba torture case as a new counsel of Raja Khurram Ali Khan has sought time to prepare the case.

Therefore, the court adjourned hearing in this matter till May 23 for further proceedings.