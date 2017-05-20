Former President of Pakistan General (r) Musharraf has called Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav '10 times bigger culprit' than Ajmal Kasaab.

During an interview on a private TV channel, Musharraf stated that Kasaab was just a pawn. "He was a single entity while Jadhav was running a whole network and killed number of people, " said former Army Chief.

Musharraf further asserted that Pakistan should have not gone to International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"This is a matter of our national security and no one has the right to interfere in it," he said.

The former President added that Jadhav was involved in sabotage and terrorism in Pakistan henceforth he cannot be pardoned.

On role of ICJ and international organisations, he mentioned that every state accepts the rulings of these organisation according to its consent, national interest and foreign policy as these organisations don't have any binding power.