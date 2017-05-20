Rawalpindi Education Authority, Pakistan Alliance for Math and Science and Alif Ailaan organized math and science competition in government schools of Rawalpindi today, said a Press Release issued by District Education Authority.

The competition was conducted among seven government schools across Rawalpindi in order to improve the quality of learning in math and science education among students. Four girls and three boys’ schools were initially selected to hold the intra-school science and math competition.

Later on, top three contestants from each school competed in an inter school math and science competition held at Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary school, Dhoke Kashmirian Rawalpindi.

Students from Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary School secured first position after a mutual decision of the bench of judges comprised of science teachers. Government Girls High School Bagh Sardaran came second and Government Christian High School Raja Bazaar and Government Boys High School Islamia No. 4 Liaquat Road Rawalpindi shared the trophy for the third position.

The event was jointly presided by Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Engineer Qamar-Ul-Islam Raja and Senator Najma Hameed from Rawalpindi.

While addressing the gathering, Raja laid emphasis on on the importance of math and science education in government schools and appreciated the efforts of Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq, CEO District Education Authority and Alif Ailaan for organizing a successful series of competitions. He also said that Punjab Government is quite serious about improving the quality of education in the government schools across Punjab and reiterated the ambitions of Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif towards improving quality of education in government schools.

He congratulated all the participants specially the winning teams on demonstrating their talent in the competition. He expressed jubilation over the efforts made by the students and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the government schools. He added that science is the future of the nation and it is high time to excel in science and technology. Chairman, Raja futher elaborated that current government has increased the educational budget from 63 billion rupees to 350 Billion and a multi-fold increase in the budget allocated to PEF.

Senator Najma Hameed while congratulating the participants also said that Pakistan’s future is in the responsible hands. She showed immense interest in the science models prepared by students. She handed over the shields among the position holders and congratulated the organizers of the event.

District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Dr. Tariq Qazi while elaborating the efforts of District Education Authority across the Rawalpindi District said that one boys and one girl’s school for a Tehsil will be designated as transformation center for maths and science. This transformation center will collaborate with all the other public school of the respective Tehsil to improve the quality of Math and Science Education. DEA will also nominate ambassadors to ensure the provision of steps that are required to improve maths and science education. Deputy DEO Masud Ahmad appreciated the efforts of all the participating schools, teachers and students. He also said these science fair will be extended to other Tehsil of the districts as it improves the cognitive sense among students.

Mohsin Naseem, Alif Ailaan’s Regional Campaign Organizer, stressed on the need of more budget allocation to improve the quality of math and science education across Rawalpindi district. He further revealed that out of 425 government schools in Rawalpindi district, only 165 have science labs as compared to 374 IT labs. Whereas, Punjab Education Commission (PEC) results show that Class 8th scored an average of 45% in Science subject placing the District at number 32 and averaged 42% in math which places District Rawalpindi at number 31 out of all the 36 Districts of the Punjab. The total number of science teachers in the district is 687 compared to 827 teachers of general arts. He also added that government schools in Pakistan are producing low levels of learning outcomes in maths and science which represents a significant and deep-rooted challenge to Pakistan’s economic growth in the 21st Century.

Students and teachers who participated in the series of competitions showed keen interest and enthusiasm towards carrying out such healthy competition and demanded for continuation of such competitions across the region. District Education Authority is planning to hold science and math competitions on regular basis.