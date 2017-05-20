MAILSI/ BAHAWALNAGAR-Different media organisations expressed grave concerns over the brutal killing of two journalists in Lahore and Kasur and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

In Mailsi, Regional Union of Journalists (RUJ) general secretary Rai Sajjad Ahmed Khan Kharal said the police indifference to go after the murderers of journalists have given rise to crime against the mediamen. Talking to media, he demanded early arrest of the culprits responsible for killing Mian Abdur Razzaq, reporter of a private news channel. He warned the journalist community will stage country-wide protest otherwise. He pointed out that the government must take effective steps for mediamen's security if it considers media fourth pillar of the state. Other RUJ office-bearers were also present on the occasion. They offered Fateha for the departed soul.

On the other hand, Bahawalnagar District Union of Journalists vehemently condemned killings of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt designer Amir Shakeel and ARY's reporter Mian Abdur Razzaq and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. During a meeting, presided over by Atif Khakwani, the participants demanded foolproof security for Press Club and offices of media organisations. They unanimously passed a resolution, demanding security of mediamen at work places and in the field. They also urged the government to compensate families of the martyred journalists.

Mehmood Bashir, Malik Atiq, Ch Ejaz, Jaffar Hussain Bhatti, Ghulam Murtaza Joyia and Javed Shah attended the meeting.