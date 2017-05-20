PESHAWAR - Tribal elders from Khyber Agency while condemning threats given by Speaker National Assembly to MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi during assembly session, asked the speaker to tender apology for what they termed as insult of all tribal people.

Tribal elders led by Said Alam Shinwari said while speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club that Shah Jee Gul Afridi was a respectable elder and elected parliamentarian from Khyber Agency.

Shinwari said that Shah Jee Gul was representing more than ten million tribal people and had raised voice for the merger of Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), but Speaker Ayaz Sadiq irresponsibly threatened to haul the MNA from the House.

Shinwari said that the Speaker was custodian of the House, but Ayaz Sadiq used irresponsible words against MNA Shah Jee Gul and Bajaur Agency MNA Shahab-ud-Din. He termed it insult of over ten million tribal people and asked Ayaz Sadiq to tender apology for his words.

Shinwari said that the speaker’s remarks against the two tribal lawmakers were condemnable which, he said, had shocked the people of the tribal regions. He said that the speaker before using harsh insulting words should have remembered sacrifices of the tribal people rendered for integrity and sovereignty of the country during the war on terror.

The lawmakers of Fata, he said, wanted to bring the tribal people out of the backwardness to mainstream, but some political groups and individuals wanted to spoil the situation by creating obstacles in the way. “To raise voice for rights of the tribal people in shape of merger of Fata with KP was a pride for the entire tribesmen while the threats given by the speaker were tantamount to gag voice of the tribal people,” he said.

He also criticised Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai for opposing FATA-KP merger. He said both the leaders believed in personal ego otherwise they knew that merger was the only way to steer the tribesmen out of prevailing miseries and sufferings.

“We are ready and can retaliate in a befitting manner but the MNAs are not allowing us to do so. We will wait for the signal from our elected representatives and are hopeful that the speaker will seek apology from the lawmakers because they have done nothing wrong,” he said.

The tribal elders stressed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to intervene and ask the Speaker to tender apology before the concerned MNAs for using insulting language, who raised voice for the rights of tribal people on the floor of assembly, failing which, all political parties hailing from Fata would decide the further line of action in this regard,” he warned.