LAHORE - ASF, ANF, Customs and FIA have failed to effectively crack down on those involved in narcotics smuggling through PIA planes.

Apart from the recent incident of heroin detection in a PIA plane which reached London from Islamabad a few days back there were series of narcotics and indiscipline incidents in the national flag carrier flights.

In August 2016, the UK authorities arrested at least 12 staffers of Pakistan International Airlines after the recovery of 6kg of heroin in the toilet of an aircraft bound for Dubai.

Then the PIA claimed, “Anyone proven guilty will face action, including dismissal and other legal consequences.”

In June 2015, the airline sacked five cabin staffers who had been detained in Britain on the accusation of trying to smuggle mobile phones and foreign currency.

In 2013, a PIA pilot was jailed for nine months in Britain after being found to exceed Britain’s legal alcohol limit of three times for flying, just before he was due to take off with 156 people aboard.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Division Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, immediately after the latest incident of narcotics seizure, held a press conference and said there was no official intimation about the drug recovery from a PIA aircraft in London.

He said media reports claimed the British authorities had recovered narcotics from flight No PK-785 of Pakistan International Airlines that reached London from Islamabad on May 15.

He said the Pakistani high commissioner to London had been asked to approach the British authorities and get actual and official stance on the incident. But, interestingly, no official version of the UK authorities has so far been received by the PIA, said a spokesman for the airline on Friday.

He said regular meetings were held by the senior officials of ANF, ASF, CAA, Customs and PIA in Islamabad, following which a central operational committee had been formed to look into such incidents on regular basis. The spokesman said the CAA director general would head the committee.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi said an inquiry into the reported incident had been ordered under Aviation Division Secretary Irfan Elahi. It had also been decided to include experts from other relevant departments in the investigation.

Mehtab admitted the national flag carrier had faced such cases, but exemplary punishments were not given to the culprits.

The PIA had been a victim of mismanagement and needed thorough reforms, he added. Mehtab said all such cases which had been sent to the cold storage in the past would now be taken up for their logical conclusion so that those behind them could be brought to book. “Now, no one will be allowed to use the PIA for their nefarious designs and malign the country,” he said.

A retired PIA officer believed there might be a lot of problems with private airlines, but their aircraft had seldom been used for organised smuggling. The heroin found in this plane had most probably been placed behind concealed panels in toilets, coat compartment and overhead bins in Karachi, the main maintenance base. These drugs and other contrabands enter an airport through numerous security checkpoints manned by the ASF, he claimed.