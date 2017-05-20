Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar stated there is no doubt that arrested Indian spy Kubhushan Jadhav was responsible for carrying terrorist activities in Pakistan.

While talking to media in Peshawar, the minister said that there should be no confusion regarding Jadhav as policy of the state is very clear on the issue.

“Jadhav is a spy and a foreign agent,” he asserted.

While talking on Pak-Afghan relations, he said that both countries are brotherly states.

“People of both countries are same,” said the minister.

He however emphasised that Afghanistan should look into its domestic policy loopholes instead of pointing fingers towards others.

The federal minister also told media that on direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he will visit Iran after Ramazan.

Earlier, Nisar addressed the passing out parade of Frontier Core (FC) in Warsik and called them responsible for security of Pakistan.

“You guys not only represent FC but also Pakistan,” he said.

He urged the newly passed recruits to use their all capabilities to fight against terrorism in the country.