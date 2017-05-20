SADIQABAD-Those playing with the humans' lives do not deserve leniency and must be dealt with sternly, said Pakistan LifeCare Foundation chairman Mian Arshad Sharif.

Talking to media here, he regretted that there is no law implementation in the country and the medical stores, involved in the sale of substandard and fake medicines, have overtly been carrying out their business. He said that Drug Inspector is responsible for curbing the sale of such medicines in his jurisdiction. But lethargic attitude of the officials has let the substandard drugs' dealers to play their satanic work freely, he said, adding that even deaths of people cannot prod the officials into action. "Similarly, quacks are also free to playing with the public health, mocking government claims regarding better healthcare," he expressed his displeasure.

He urged the District Health Officers to launch a vigorous crackdown on quacks and protect the public lives from these callous persons.

Lineman swindles

consumer out of money

A Mepco lineman allegedly swindled out of a power consumer of Rs70,000 through ‘forge billing.’

Khalid Hussain of Tibba Qadirabad submitted an application to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that his electricity meter became non-functional about two years ago. Mepco lineman Ubaidullah and Akhlaq took his meter for repair and had been extorting money from him by forging bills during the period. He regretted that he had to live on electricity generator for two years due to lack of power supply. "Now, I have no money to pay as I already have paid them Rs70,000," he said. He alleged that now the Mepco lineman has become his opponent and threatening him with dire consequences.

He sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.