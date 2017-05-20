PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told on Friday that Rs7,137 million have so far been spent on the plantation of saplings under the Billion Tsunami Tree project, which would cover some 551,673 hectares of the area.

The KP Assembly met with Deputy Speaker Dr Meher Taj Roghani in the chair. In a written reply to a question by ANP’s Syed Jafar Shah, the house was told that Rs 7137 million have so far been spent on plantation and growing of 853 million plants in the province.

Under the project, forest in the KP would be increased by 4.99 percent. So far, 85 percent of the project had completed, while the remaining 15 percent to be final by December 2017. However, the ANP lawmaker was not satisfied with the answer and asked the chair to send the matter to the committee for a proper investigation.

Jafar Shah said that a hefty amount of Rs7137 million had been spent but no visible plantation is seen in KP.

He added that it needed the investigation as to how Rs 32 million were spent on just dropping of seeds where and what kind of the seeds were dropped and what was its result.

He added that not only saplings cost are high but saplings were brought from Punjab on higher rates.

He also objected over diverting 10 percent from the Forest Development Funds (FDF) to the Billion Tsunami Tree plantation which is injustice with the people of forest areas of the province.

Backing the ANP MPA, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s Mohammad Ali also demand an investigation and said there was no doubt over the government intentions but irregularities were alleged in the project.

The JUI-F’s Mufti Said Janan and Sheraz Khan of the PML-N also supported the demand of probing into the project and said it was not more than a joke that Rs 32 million were spent on seeds dropping. They said the House should hold a detail discussion on the matter.

Minister for Public Health Engineering Shah Farman and Parliamentary secretary Fazle Elahi while defending the government said the answer was given details and there was no need for further discussion. However, deputy Speaker Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, who presided over the session ruled under the relevant law the plea for detail discussion accepted.

The chair had to adjourn the session san completion of the agenda when Sobia Shahid of PML-N pointed out the quorum when the discussion was going on a question by Najma Shaheen regarding recruitments and steps were taken for forest development in Kohat.