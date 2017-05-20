ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and France on Friday held a bilateral meeting to discuss issues related to disarmament and non-proliferation here, the foreign ministry said.

The French delegation was headed by Nicolas Roche, assistant secretary of state for strategic affairs, security and disarmament at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani side was led by Ambassador Tasneem Aslam, additional secretary United Nations and the European Commission.

The two sides had a detailed, constructive and candid exchange of views on a wide range of issues encompassing the state of multilateral disarmament machinery, current trends in the global disarmament discourse and emerging threats to strategic stability at the global level as well as in their respective regions.

The additional secretary briefed the French delegation on Pakistan’s assessment of the strategic environment in South Asia, a statement released by the foreign ministry said.

Pakistan side also conveyed interest in exploring possibilities of cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology and sought France’s support for Pakistan’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, it said.