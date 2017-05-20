ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is still determined to win its case against Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution, officials said.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Pakistan would contest the case with a new vigour to prove Jadhav’s involvement in terrorism, which led to scores of deaths.

He said that a new team would be finalised soon to represent Pakistan in the ICJ after the recent embarrassment. Another official said that Pakistan had all the evidences against Jadhav to prove him a terrorist.

“The case against him is crystal clear. We will make sure he gets what he deserves. We will fight till the end,” he said.

The ICJ earlier asked Pakistan to stay Jhadav’s execution until a final verdict.

The ICJ order read: “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings.”

A Pakistani military court had sentenced the Indian spy to death last month.

Later, New Delhi approached the top UN court. The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was found guilty of terrorism and espionage.

India however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year.

The trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

In an interview to a private television channel after the ICJ order, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said a new team would be sent to the ICJ to defend Pakistan’s case against Jadhav.

“Our lawyer did well in the case. We will now send a new team to present Pakistan’s stance vigorously in the case,” he said. Aziz claimed that the ICJ order had not changed the status of the Jadhav case as it had only directed to maintain the status quo on the issue.

“The ICJ has clearly mentioned that the provisional measures are without prejudice to the final determination of the merits and jurisdiction of the case. These measures have no bearing whatsoever on the final decision,” he said. This week, Pakistan said that the ICJ had no jurisdiction to hear Jadhav’s case as it was linked to Pakistan’s security.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan had submitted its reply to the ICJ under Article 36 of the United Nations Charter.

“In some issues, Pakistan does recognise the jurisdiction of the ICJ. Jhadav’s case is related to Pakistan’s security. India is just twisting the facts and trying to give this case a humanitarian angle,” he said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that there would be no compromise on Jadhav’s case. The minister said: “It is an issue of Pakistan’s national security and there will be no compromise on it. The International Court of Justice has only granted formal stay on the death sentence of Jadhav.”

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists here on Friday, Opposition Leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah accused the government of not fulfilling its duties pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

He said that the government provided a “walk over” to India on the important case.

Shah said that the attorney general should have been sent to the ICJ to defend Pakistan’s case rather than “an inexperienced” team.

International affairs expert Dr Pervez Iqbal Cheema said that the ICJ had issued a temporary stay order.

“This is not a final decision. The final verdict will come later. India will of course try to use this order in its favour but Pakistan should defend with full force,” he said.

Cheema said that Pakistan would refer to the Vienna Convention and see whether consular access could be given to Jadhav or not.

Defence analyst Dr Muhammad Khan said that India could not take the ICJ’s stay order as a victory. “They have not endorsed India’s case. The arguments will be given before a final verdict,” he said.

Khan said that Pakistan would have to work hard and provide evidences against Jadhav.

“India always has the backing from several powers. We will have to do our homework to win this case,” he added.