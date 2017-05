The astronomers have predicated the Ramazan moon will be sighted on night of May 27th hence 1st of Ramazan will be on May 28th, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

There is no chance of moon to be sighted on May 26th.

The experts further mentioned that moon of 1436 Hijri will born in middle night of May 25th and May 26th.