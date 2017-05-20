SAHIWAL/ LODHRAN-A local Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced a rape accused to 60 years in prison and fined him Rs0.6 million here the other day.

According to the prosecution, Noor Ahmed Joyia, a landlord, had abducted the daughter of a labourer from village Parnabad on August 17, 2014 and raped her. The Depalpur Police had arrested the accused and produced him in court. In light of the evidence, special judge Anti-Terrorism Court Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan gave verdict on the case the other day. He jailed the accused for 60 years and imposed a fine of Rs0.6 million on him.

Eight other accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

CASES DISPOSED

District and Sessions judge Malik Munir Ahmed Joyia disposed of three rape and abduction cases. He also released 10 suspects due to lack of evidence.

Suspected terrorist killed in crossfire



DG Khan (INP): A suspected terrorist was shot dead in crossfire with the police and intelligence agencies personnel here on Friday.

According police sources, a joint team comprising personnel of the policemen and intelligence agencies conducted a raid in Basti Dalana area.

Reportedly, the terrorists opened fire upon seeing the raiding team which was retaliated by the policemen.

Duirng crossfire, one of the terrorists was killed while the other fled the scene.

It is to be mentioned here that Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies have intensified anti-militants and terrorists operation and actions in South Punjab in recent days under the ongoing Operation Raadul Fasaad to purge the areas of militants and miscreants.

Alleged rapist killed in police shootout



SARGODHA - A person allegedly involved in the murder of a minor student of class one after rape at Chak 10/NB Qudratabad, has been killed in a shootout with police in Bhalwal on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Zeshan alias Shani. He had allegedly managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime. The police had arrested his co-accused namely Faisal while the deceased could not be held. Some locals said that Aleesha belonged to a poor family but the accused was from a rich family.

CTD nails two of banned outfit



SAHIWAL- The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested two office-bearers - Akbar Khagga and Irfan - of banned Sipah-e-Sahaba from Kot Allah Din No 2 the other night and shifted them to an unknown place for investigation. The CTD also recovered a laptop from their possession.