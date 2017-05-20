LAHORE: Minister of Railways Saad Rafique mocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that ‘tabdeeli’ [change] does not come from leveling allegations.

Saad Rafique was addressing a school event in Lahore when he said that leaders must work hard to bring about change.

During the address he said, “We are working hard for the country and our leadership has brought Chinese investors in the country.”

Regarding media he said, “All media channels keep portraying politicians as bad. If that’s the case why do people continue to vote for us?”

While speaking about terrorism, he said “The backbone of terrorism has been broken.” He also spoke about the change in Karachi and said, “We are also working on improving [security] situation in Karachi.”