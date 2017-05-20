Senate Standing Committee has urged the government to give in-camera briefing to the committee regarding details about the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav submitted in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a statement dispatched to government on Saturday, the Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik said that Kulbhushan’s matter is issue of national sovereignty and entire nation wants to know about its contents.

He was of the opinion, whether the Kulbhushan’s matter was taken to ICJ in consent of all national institutions concerned.

The chairman said that Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had admitted intervention in Pakistan. Has the government presented contents of Modi’s speech and Samjhuta Express as evidences in ICJ, he questioned.

Senator Rehman Malik said it was matter of concern that why the government failed to stop ICJ to exceed its parameters in Khulbhushan’s issue.

Whether the government in details submitted in ICJ termed Kulbhushan as terrorist, he further stated.