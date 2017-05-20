SHEIKHUPURA-Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer unearthed a factory, allegedly manufacturing spurious medicines and sealed it here on Friday.

The provincial minister accompanied police raided the pharmaceutical factory located on Lahore Road near Bhatti Dhilwan and recovered some spurious medicines being prepared in the name of multinational brands.

On the orders of the minister, the Factory Area Police took the factory administrator Waseem into custody while the factory was sealed.

It has been learn that the Health Department had sealed the factory but the owner re-opened it without completing legal formalities in this connection.