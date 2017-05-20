KASUR-Staff at the Kasur Garden locked the garden and went on strike against non-payment of salaries for the last five months.

It caused problems for those visiting the garden for morning walk and entertainment as they have been deprived of the facility.

Talking to media, the staffers said they have become unable to support their families due to worst financial circumstances. They regretted the garden administration forces them to work under strict disciplinary measures but do not pay them salaries. They said they have submitted several complaints regarding non-payment of salaries to the officials concerned but the complaints fell on deaf ears. "We have also staged protests in front of offices of the Deputy Commissioner and other officials but nothing could resolve the issue," they regretted. They claimed officials' apathy to resolve their problems have forced them to give up work and go on strike as protest.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the matter and resolve their problem. They warned they will expand the protest otherwise.

Residents of the locality also urged the government to order the officials concerned to release salaries of the garden's staff so that they could feed their families.

Ice sellers fleecing public

With the rise in mercury, ice sellers across the district have begun fleecing people by increasing ice prices to a remarkable degree.

The report of a survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that the ice sellers have been looting people with both hands since the ice sale has got momentum with the sudden rise in mercury. The owners of ice factories have been selling ice block at Rs130 to Rs150 which the vendors sell to the public at Rs350 to Rs400. The ice is also substandard and lacks the requisite quality. The administration, on the other hand, has turned a blind eye to the situation and set the ice dealers free to fleece citizens.

Social, political and trade unions of the district demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to look into the matter and protect them from being exploited by the ice-dealers.