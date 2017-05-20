Pakistan has reiterated its resolve not to compromise on issues related to national security.

In an interview with an Indian newspaper, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said, “Pakistan never falters its principles to cater for temporary benefits.”

He emphasised that, “Pakistan has always been willing for dialogue with India on all core issues but talks and terror cannot go together.”

The high commissioner said, “Dialogue is the only way forward and any pre-conditions to talks do not work.”

About the issue of Indian spy Jadhav, Abdul Basit said, “Pakistan is on solid grounds regarding the issue as the very case testifies the fact that there are external elements behind terrorism in Pakistan.”