TOBA TEK SINGH-The lawyers barred the policemen from entering Gojra Tehsil courts complex on Friday in protest against the registration of a case against the brother of Gojra Tehsil Bar Association president.

The lawyers locked gates of the courts complex to protest against the Gojra Saddr Police for registration of a case against Shahbaz Akhtar Kahuja, the elder brother of Gojra TBA president Ijaz Akhtar Kahuja.

The TBA president and other office-bearers told reporters that the Gojra Saddr Police had ‘unjustifiably’ registered a case against Shahbaz Akhtar Kahuja and his 14 others for attacking opponents. They defended the decision to lock gates of the courts complex, saying it was just way to raise voice against the police. They announced their protest will continue until the police withdraw the case.