RAHIM YAR KHAN-A case has been registered against a travelling agency for a Rs26.2 million financial embezzlement on the complaint of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The case has been registered against Passenger Sales Agent (PSA) Wakalatul Fursan Travel and Tours (WFTT) Sadiqabad in A Division police station. Police said that an FIR 249/17 was registered by PIA district sales office officials against CEO Saad Ansari, directors Saeed Ansari, Zubair Ahmed and Syed Hassan Irtaza of WFTT on the orders of higher authorities of PIA under section 406. In the FIR, PIA officials mentioned that WFTT after violating the agreement with PIA embezzled Rs26.2 million. The PIA with the evidence wrote a letter to WFTT regarding its payment on March 30, 2017 but PSA remained reluctant to return the amount.