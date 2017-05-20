GUJRANWALA/ KAMALIA/HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Five persons including a woman and girl died in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, a youth drowned in a canal while two persons were killed in different road accidents in Wazirabad and Nowshera Virwkan, Gujranwala.

Abdullah was bathing in a canal at Ladhewala Warriach when he disappeared in deep water. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and fished out his dead body after hectic struggle of two yours.

In the meanwhile, Fayyaz of Muslim Town was on his way on a motorbike when a speeding car hit the bike head-on, killing him on the spot. In another incident, Bashir Ansari, 55, was crossing a road when a car crushed him to death.

In Kamalia, Sarwari Bibi, 50, was crushed to death by a speeding trailer while crossing Kamalia Bypass. The trailer driver was arrested and a case has been registered against him with the Saddr Police.

In Hujra Shah Muqeem, a 12-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing Kasur-Depalpur Road. Police arrested the car driver but Asif, father of the deceased girl, forgave him.