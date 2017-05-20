ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said the curriculum must be purged of any hate material that promoted extremism and sectarianism.

Speaking to a 25-member delegation of Akakheil Itehad Pakistan - a social welfare organization working in Peshawar, Karachi and Swat - Zardari called for “revisiting the curriculum” and to encourage free enquiry, discussion and debate in academic institutions.

The AIP delegation was led by its Chairman Haji Noor Sher Akakhail, who pledged support to the Pakistan People’s Party. Senator Sardar Ali Khan, Dr Qayyum Soomro, Political Secretary Rukhsana Bangash and Senator Farhatullah Babar were also present on the occasion.

The leader of the delegation explained the social welfare activities undertaken by AIP in different areas most notably in Swat.

Zardari appreciated the social and philanthropic work undertaken by them to assist in the rehabilitation of people in Swat that was ravaged by militancy in not too distant past, a PPP statement said.

Education particularly girls education is key to fighting militant mindset, the former president said and urged the AIP to focus on the spread of education.

Malala Yousafzai, he said, was an inspiring example in promoting quest for education. “The people of Pakistan in general and of Swat in particular are beholden to her for her struggle and sacrifice for upholding the right of girls to education,” he added.