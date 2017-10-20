ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday hailed the indictment of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar by an accountability court, calling it a “monumental day” in Pakistan’s judicial history.

“The PTI is contended over the progress of cases in the accountability court and the credit goes to the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the historic trial which brought the members of a most powerful family in the dock of law,” said PTI acting Secretary Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry while talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court.

While hailing the indictment of Sharif family members, he said that this was a historic day for the country. “Today, the Sharif family has been indicted on corruption charges,” he said.

Lashing out at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chaudhry asked will the national institutions have to act against hundreds of people named in the Panama Papers or the PTI would have to stage another movement seeking their accountability.

He asked whether Pakistan was a banana republic or a state founded on democratic principles. He said that one had to shut down the city or go on a strike to make institutions perform their duty. It’s extremely shameful, he said, that the state institutions such as the SECP, the FBR, and the NAB have turned blind eye to the criminals.

Taking a jibe at Maryam Nawaz, he said that she blatantly refused the ownership of properties in the past but now she had been proven the owner of the London flat and her lies had become clear before the nation. “The Sharifs’ saga of corruption is heading towards a conclusion. The budget for Islamabad-Lahore Motorway increased to Rs21 billion from the estimated budget of Rs16 billion,” he said and added that London properties were bought from the money stashed from the project. Chaudhary said that apart from the London properties case, there were other more important cases which included exclusively FZE Capital and Azizia Steel Mills. Criticizing the Sharif family, he said that once Volume 10 of Joint Investigation Team report was made public, the people would be surprised to see the globally extended business empire of the House of Sharifs,” he said.

He said that it was a grave injustice to compare the cases against the PTI chief and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen with the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family. “These are politically-motivated cases and destined to be trashed,” he claimed.