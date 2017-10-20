ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a crackdown on Pakistan-based beggars' rackets (at airports), who were operating in Saudi Arabia.

The directives came from the minister during his visit to the FIA headquarters where he chaired a high-level meeting to review the performance of the agency.

The minister noted with concerns that Pakistan-based beggars' rackets, especially operating in Saudi Arabia, have brought a bad name to the country and directed the FIA to take a prompt action against them and their facilitators, a spokesperson for the interior ministry said.

The minister also directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corrupt elements in the FIA. Director General FIA also briefed the chair on the progress made by the agency on various issues.

Iqbal stressed to re-structure the agency on modern lines to bring it at par with international standards. He also directed to expel the black sheep and corrupt elements from the agency to make it a more transparent organization.

The minister said that the FIA should make use of new technology to control crimes and cope with criminals proactively. On making FIA Academy an eminent institution, the interior minister issued instructions to revamp the academy and arrange training programmes for officers with the help of foreign countries that have friendly relations with Pakistan.

He also urged the FIA officials to exhibit decent behavior while dealing with the passengers at the airports.

The minister directed to take effective countermeasures against human traffickers adding that human trafficking was a heinous crime that has negative repercussions on the image of the country.

The minister also said that the FIA should take steps to deter anti-state elements from propagating extremism, chaos, and disturbance in the country through the social media. He said that these were enemies of the state that were employing social media as a tool to spread anarchy in the country. In this connection, he urged the agency to curb cyber-crime by mobilizing its resources.

The interior minister directed to incentivize the FIA officials based on their performance.