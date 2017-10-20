ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court said on Thursday that the court first wanted to understand the scope of Article 62(1)(f) of Constitution — which deals with honesty and integrity of public office holder and a member of Parliament — and adjudication was needed for it.

“Unless we understand Article 62(1)(f), we cannot lay hard and fast rules for disqualification even on the basis of a given law [judgment against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case],” said Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while heading a three-member bench hearing PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking the disqualification of PTI Secretary General Tareen for having an offshore company, writing off loan and mis-declaration about the agri-income before the Election Commission of Pakistan and ‘involvement’ in insider-trading.

The bench issued a notice to Attorney General for Pakistan to assist on insider-trading in view of Article 73 of Constitution.

Sikandar Bashir representing Tareen argued that MPs could only be disqualified on honesty if there was irrefutable or undisputable evidence against them. He said that different courts have different jurisdiction, and this court is the court of law, adding; “I (Tareen) am not saying I am not open to accountability.”

Justice Faisal Arab asked him, “if your client falls in within the domain of Article 62(1)(f) of Constitution, then he could not say that this petition is not maintainable and send this case to other fora (SECP or a trial court)”.

The chief justice questioned that how it would be proved that an act done was not honest. He said that whatever has been attributed to this court, that a lot of time is consumed by this court in the case, is not right. He said this is inquisitorial proceeding and every day they were judging something new.

Sikandar said, “if a person makes a declaration about his assets for contesting elections, but later on, someone alleges that he has mis-declared, then the court has to see an element of manseria for the disqualification. These all are obscure issues. There is difficulty to answer as all are relevant and pertinent questions.”

The chief justice said that the term honesty has a variety of meaning. If a person contests election and holds a seat, it is not simple to say that you are no more (accountable).”

The chief justice gave an example that if a person goes to his friend’s house and his son tells the guest ‘papa’ is not at home’, whether this will constitute dishonesty. “We are examining dishonesty of corruption of public nature that someone is holding the public office.”

Sikandar said, “there are two schools of thought on this issue. This is not the court of morality”.

The chief justice said the main scheme of Article 62(1)(f) is that the declaration for the disqualification should be by the competent court of law. He asked the counsel, “what does the meaning of ‘sagacious’, written in the Article.” Then, he himself said it means ‘wise’ or shrewd, adding “if a person is not wise then should he be disqualified”.

Sikandar argued that who would decide that “X is wiser than Y”. The chief justice questioned whether ‘honest and Ameen’ be read conjunctively or disconjunctively. He said “both the sides have to satisfy what is the meaning and purpose of this word (honesty)?.

Sikandar said what the court has done so far is the cursory interpretation of honesty from dictionary definitions and an in-depth interpretation was required. “It creates pressure on parliamentarians, and unless a declaration has not come, we all are honest and amen,” he said

The chief justice said: “I don’t watch TV but my friends do send me things on my Whatapps, whatever suits them.” He said that the issue of parliamentarians’ disqualification revolves around five words (sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and Ameen), therefore, they needed adjudication. “We need to understand the scope of honesty,” the chief justice said.

Justice Saqib questioned whether cheating, fraud, and deceit or depriving someone is dishonesty. Sikandar replied in affirmative. The chief justice then said some other illustrations could be perceived. The counsel said, “the lords are doing a deeper analysis of the matter”.

However, the chief justice remarked: “Some newspapers say we are not doing the deeper analysis.” The judge said: “People should have faith in courts,” adding, don’t comment unfair, criticise decisions and not (judges)’ characters, and avoid commenting on the observations of judges.

He said that an article with the name ‘Shama-e-Moamma’ used to be published in ‘Mashriq’ newspaper to criticise the courts. Justice Saqib said the then chief justice had taken notice of it and issued contempt of court notice to the publisher. “But we are not doing this and listening patiently,” he said.

The chief justice said that parliamentarians are respectable, therefore, should not ridicule them (judges). People should also respect the judges, and where we are wrong, do positive comment. “Sometimes, I receive messages that my (CJP) reputation is compromised or my reputation is at stake. But I have to see the interest of this court and country and not to make a decision emotionally,” the chief justice said.

Sikandar said that pertinent questions were involved in this case and the court should send it to another forum to prove dishonesty.

The chief justice asked the counsel, “you say that when section 15(a)(b) is ultra-vires to Article 73 of Constitution, then the superstructure would not stand and collapse, and if this is the valid law, then your defence might be different. The chief justice said your client (Tareen) purchased shares through benamidar. They – cook and the watchman – were doing businesses on your (Tareen) behalf as you were the actual owner.

The case is adjourned till October 23.