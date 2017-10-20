Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has expressed the resolve that collective efforts by Developing-8 nations will enable the organization to achieve its goals sooner rather than later, reported by Radio Pakistan.

According to the report, Speaking at the opening session of D-8 top envoys' meeting in Istanbul, he said the group has achieved significant milestones, including an accord on the simplification of visa procedures for business and a customs agreement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in his opening remarks stressed that cooperation among member states has become particularly important at a time when they are facing many global challenges.

He also called for cooperation on energy to improve the potentials of member states.