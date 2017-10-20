Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar says the country's economy is strengthening due to concrete measures taken by the government, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country’s economy is much better as compared to 2013.

He said the present government has initiated various mega power projects in the country and overcome power loadshedding to a great extent.

The Minister said, due to hectic efforts of the government, China is investing in Pakistan and work on many motorways in the country is underway.