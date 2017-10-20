LAHORE - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that everyone must respect the institutions.

The politicians never used insulting language against the armed forces and the judiciary, the speaker said while talking to media men following a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan at the Punjab Assembly premises here yesterday.

Replying to different queries, the speaker National Assembly said in order to give due respect to the institutions many issues are discussed indoor but these are not disclosed to the public.

The elements who hate democracy are raising the issue of clash among institutions. He said he wanted the institutions not to fall prey to designs of such elements and continue to perform work within the constitutionally prescribed limits. He also advised the anti-democracy elements to realise the fact that their plans will not serve the national cause but cause of enemies of Pakistan. He said the anti-democracy elements wanted to sneak into power through backdoors.

To a question about judicial decision on cases against Sharifs, the speaker said he did not know what the decisions were going to be made but he was hopeful that these would be based on justice.

The speaker, to a query, maintained that he would remain totally impartial and even-minded in the office.

To another question on return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country, he said as soon as the health of Begum Kalsoom got stable, he would come back. On possible arrest of PTI Chairman and MNA Imran Khan following arrest warrants against him by the Election Commission, the speaker said Imran could not be arrested without his (speaker’s) written permission. He said he wished no democratic person should be taken into custody and recalled the time when he had refused to accept resignations of the PTI members and had also rejected a resolution against them despite strong pressure in the House for this end. He said the country will have strong democracy when the members of the parliament will be respected. “The elements who cannot come into power through elections want institutional clash,” he added.

Ayaz said he wanted the legal requirements to be met in disqualification pleas against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tarin.