ISLAMABAD - Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the court should serve a sentence once for all rather than summoning the family members time and again.

Speaking to media persons outside the accountability court after her indictment, Maryam said the court should not waste the precious time of the nation, beside respective lawyers, Sharif family members and others.

Deploring the Accountability Court’s indictment, Maryam said all attempts to divide the ruling party would go in vain, as what she claimed, the party is still united. “It is a repeat telecast of a judicial trial held in 1999 and the family will raise voice for justice upon denial,” she added.

Dispelling a view of possible division within the family, she said that the family has been united, however, there could be difference of opinion among family members.

“We will face [the] charges, not fleeing to anywhere,” she remarked, adding, that Nawaz Sharif would be returning to Pakistan within two weeks as Begum Kalsoom’s health has much improved in recent days.

Marriyum refutes notion of Sharifs avoiding courts

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside the Accountability

Court on the eve of appearance of Captain Safdar here on Thursday strongly refuted the notion that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the members of his family were trying to avoid the courts.

She said that Nawaz Sharif and his family members had been appearing in the courts without any inhibitions. She pointed out that they had appeared before the SC, JIT, the Accountability Court and wherever required by the law and the Constitution.

The Minister said that Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the courts because the people elected him with their votes and he wanted to tell them that their leader had done no wrong, or corruption of a single penny.

Responding to a question about Hasan and Hussain she asserted that the laws that applied to millions of Pakistanis also applied to them and there could not be different laws for different people.