ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday raised his concerns over the rising foreign debt and alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government continued to protect tax evaders and money-launderers.

“Money laundering of $10 billion yearly from Pakistan is leading the country to spiraling debts and economic crisis,” said the PTI chief on the social networking website.

According to the PTI’s Central Media Department, Khan criticised the sitting government stating that the PML-N government was shamelessly protecting tax evaders and money-launderers.

“The burden of this is passed on every year to ordinary citizens as revenue shortfall looms”, he said. Lashing out at the government, he said the government has now raised import duty on over 400 items.

He said that it was extremely shameful that how a failing government was crippling its citizens with rising debt burden and spiraling prices simply to protect the corruption mafias.