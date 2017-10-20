LAHORE/London - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said he would return to Pakistan from London before October 26, to face the cases.

Sharif is expected to land in Pakistan on October 22. The former premier is due to arrive in Lahore via PIA flight PK-758 which will depart from London on October 21.

Speaking to media men in London, Nawaz revealed that he will be back to the country before next date of hearing of the NAB references against him on October 26.

However, the party sources say that he will arrive here at 4:40pm on October 22.

The deposed prime minister alleged that justice was being murdered in his case, however, he hoped justice will be done with him. “This is not justice, but the murder of justice,” he said.

He said there is no other example of such indictment given during absence. “The opponents had been included in Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) by choice to target me,” he said while talking to media in London.

He said why he was ousted on Iqama rather than Panama after finding no evidence of corruption against him.

“If I would have been ousted on charges of taking commission or kickbacks than I would have been gone to home with shame but charged on Iqama are out of understanding,” Nawaz Sharif said adding that every third Pakistani has the Iqama why only he was targeted.

Confirming his return the former PM said, “I will return to Pakistan before 26th of this month.”

Sharif said verdicts were announced in the court at personal whim after making a joint investigation team of their chosen people. It was incomprehensible if justice was being committed or murder of justice, he added.

He said the case was filed against offshore assets revealed in Panama leaks, while the verdict came on an Iqama.

Nawaz Sharif also slammed the Joint Investigation Team that had probed his graft case in the Panama Papers case.

“Certain people were deliberately appointed to be members of the JIT,” he said.

Nawaz’s comments came in the wake of his indictment earlier during the day when his daughter and Captain (r) Safdar were also charge-sheeted in the NAB reference case.

The court also indicted his daughter Maryam and her husband in the case, which relates to the family’s luxury London properties. Maryam, who attended the hearing in Islamabad, pleaded not guilty and blasted the court’s decision afterwards.

“(The) charges are not only groundless, baseless (…) unfounded also frivolous and on top of that we are being denied our right to fair trial,” she said in a statement to the court seen by AFP.

In late July, the Supreme Court sacked Sharif following an investigation into corruption allegations against his family, making him the 15th premier in Pakistan’s 70-year history to be ousted before completing a full term.

The allegations against the prime minister stemmed from the Panama Papers leak last year, which sparked a media frenzy over the luxurious lifestyles and high-end London property portfolio owned by his family.