ISLAMABAD - A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Thursday that the Ministry of Religious Affairs caused a loss of Rs1 million to the national exchequer by purchasing hepatitis injections at expensive rates.

The committee was informed that the ministry purchased hepatitis injections pricing Rs340 for Rs560 and caused the loss to the national kitty.

The PAC sub-committee, chaired by Ashiq Gopang, reviewed the audit objections of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the ERRA of the year 2009-10.

Audit officials said that expensive injections were purchased for deserving persons by causing the loss of Rs1million to the national exchequer. They said that the money to purchase injections for hepatitis patients was taken from the ‘Zakat fund’. The ministry officials said that the injections were purchased at market rates.

“It is a matter of Zakat and Ushr and we ought to send it to Allah,” Gopang remarked over the response of the ministry officials.

PAC member Abdul Rashid Godil said that there was a need for a proper ‘check and balance’ on such issues. Later, the matter was referred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PAC for further probe. The committee also disposed of eight audit objections of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The committee also settled most of the audit objections related to the ERRA.