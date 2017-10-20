Islamabad - Showing strong resentment over non-provision of credit card facility to lawmakers, MNAs on Thursday demanded the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure that commercial banks provide equal credit opportunities irrespective of the profession.

Discussing the question of privileges moved by Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Shazia Marri, the lawmakers said the commercial banks were not providing credit cards to them.

Bilal Virk, ruling party MNA said that MCB Warburton branch denied him credit card repeatedly despite his account in the same bank.

“You are a politician and we cannot give you,” he quoted bank officials as saying. He said his business account was also in the same bank and even that day it had a deposit of around Rs3 million.

SBP representative Akhtar Javed told the meeting that they regulator write all banks to provide equal opportunities to politicians.

“It is not what you have written, it is how you will make them compliant. Can you make Mian Mansha come here and attend the next meeting,” Virk asked the SBP representative, wittingly.

Shazia Murri said that the banks deny credit facilities to not only lawmakers but also to journalists and lawyers. She said that even her close relatives were suffering due to her (being a lawmaker).

“A sister was denied a credit card as she was the sister of a politician and she was a high risk,” Murri said.

Seconding her stance, Virk said he applied for a car loan just to check and the bank was continuously refusing him the car loan for many years.

The meeting broke into laughter’s when a young lawmaker shared his story. He said after becoming a member, his bank scrutinized his everything and his credit limits were revised.

So much so, when I got married and applied for a joint account with my wife, it was denied and my wife became angry – suspecting me of manipulating it, it was embarrassing,” the lawmaker said.

Murri insisted that due to security reasons, it was a risk to carry cash and the parliamentarians must be provided plastic cards on the same terms and conditions applicable to other citizens.

“It is a widespread genuine issue and the SBP has already written to all commercial banks but there is no compliance, is there any writ of the government,” she asked.

The lawmakers endorsed Murri and pointed out Silk Bank and Faysal Bank for denying credit facilities and asked SBP to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Committee Chairman Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon directed the state bank to ensure that all banks provide all services including credit and leasing to MNAs as they offer to other individuals.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf dissident MNA Ayesha Gulalai, who remained in headlines due to her scathing allegations against party chief, Imran Khan, did not show up at the meeting.

She had raised a question of privilege regarding malicious and vilified campaign on the social media against her.

The members whispered that she is absent as the ECP has suspended her membership for not submitting statements of assets and liabilities to the electoral watchdog. Her question was not taken up, however, the committee on a request of Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority exempted him from next meetings.

Ismail Shah told the meeting that the matter was not related to his department and he has already given a written reply.

The committee directed the FIA to report on the question of Gulalai at the next meeting.

Gulalai’s motion has been pending for the last one-year.