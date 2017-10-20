MULTAN - Mufti Qavi, a suspect in model Qandeel Baloch murder case, was shifted to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here on Thursday evening for check-up.

A hospital source told APP that Mufti Qavi has been kept in CCU after arrival in the hospital.

When approached SP Cantt, Dr Fahad confirmed that the suspect in murder of social media celebrity was shifted to CPEIC as his blood pressure was shooting. He informed that Mufti Qavi was a cardiac patient with two stents, adding that the suspect was being examined at the hospital and doctors’ advice would be followed in this connection.

Earlier in the day, a local court remanded Mufti Abdul Qavi in police custody for four days for interrogation in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case.

On Thursday, the police produced the cleric in the court and demanded a 14-day physical remand. However, Judicial Magistrate Pervez Khan issued orders to hand over the suspect to the Multan police on a four-day physical remand.

Mufti was caught by police from Muzaffargarh-Jhang Highway on Wednesday while trying to avert arrest. Police traced him through his cellphone location. Mufti managed to escape from the court with the alleged connivance of investigation officer of the case SI Noor Akbar after cancellation of his pre-arrest bale. Later on, Noor Akbar was suspended by the CPO and arrested by police as a case was registered against him.

Mufti’s name was included in the case as a suspect under sections 302 and 109 on the request of Qandeel’s father, Muhammad Azeem.

The social media celebrity was murdered by her real brother on July 16, 2016 in the name of honour. Police registered a case on application of Qandeel’s father in which he nominated his sons. The murderer Waseem was arrested by police and he confessed to his crime. Police suspected that Mufti, who lost his slot in Ruet-e-Hilal Committee besides an office in PTI due to the issue, provoked Qandeel’s brothers to kill her.