LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said conducting accountability is the job of NAB, but this organisation which was politically used during the regime of Musharraf and the succeeding governments has become the most corrupt.

Talking to a delegation of students of Balochistan Residential College, Khuzdar, which called on him at Model Town yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif said, instead of eliminating corruption, the NAB had became a hub of corruption.

The chief minister gave away laptops to the visiting students and announced to provide a new bus, besides undertaking to construct residences and a state-of-the-art science lab in the college.

The chief minister said the ruling elite needed to change its way of thinking, but it did not happen, as a result of which the rich became richer and the poor poorer. He said the nation had to face deprivations due to plunder by politicians. He, however, said this was the time to move forward with honesty, dedication and hard work. He said, “We have to avoid mudslinging, blame game and mendacity. We need to work hard to emerge as a nation. Pakistan can emerge as a great power if we stop corruption, promote transparency, work hard and spend every penny for the collective wellbeing of the nation. Today, we are exploiting each other and befooling the nation through baseless allegations. The accountability of the elements who have mercilessly looted the nation during the last 70 years has not been conducted,” the chief minister observed.

He said there was a need to provide basic services to the people, including healthcare and education, as there is no dearth of resources. “We are, however, lacking commitment, hard work and passion. We owe everything to Pakistan as it is our only identity. If national unity and harmony is strengthened, we all shall be strong. No nation can progress or flourish without first improving its education, healthcare and the situation of law and order. We have remained unsuccessful in achieving national targets as a nation during the last 70 years,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

He asserted: “We have deviated from our priorities and objectives. Today, corruption has become part of our society while corrupt elements show off their ill-gotten money and play with the sentiments of the people. The society has reached such a point where corruption is taken as a status symbol.”

Shehbaz Sharif said: “No accountability was held during the last 70 years; and if it was ever held, it was not transparent, but used as an instrument to victimise opponents. A ruthless accountability which is much needed was never carried out. It is a pity that the worst kind of oppression is committed in police stations in the name of justice. “Justice is a saleable commodity in police stations and courts. Hapless people often leave this world without having justice while the rich buy justice with the power of their money.”

He said the youth today were rightly asking what Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Asif Zardari, Yousuf Raza Gilani and other rulers had done for the country. “We have collectively ruined the golden future of our country with our misdeeds. It is a cruel joke that Indian assistance has been suggested for elimination of terrorism in the country. If our house is in order, no outsider is needed to do anything. If our house is intact, no outside force can break us. We need to put our house in order,” the Punjab chief minister maintained. “Now the time has come to make the decision of becoming self-reliant. Pakistan is a nuclear power, but no atomic power can guarantee its nation to survive and the example of the defunct USSR is before us,” he averred.

Shehbaz Sharif lamented 985-MW Neelam-Jhelum Project was launched 19 years ago, but it had not so far been completed and its cost had increased from Rs 80 billion to $ five billion.

The CM said: “Resources were provided to Balochistan and other provinces unjustly. All the political and undemocratic governments have behaved alike. All have done injustice to the country and failed to utilise resources honestly and transparently.”