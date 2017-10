Nadeem Afzal Chan on Friday resigned as general secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Organisation.

Chan, a veteran PPP leader, said there was no justification for him to serve as the general secretary after his younger brother Waseem Afzal joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“But I will stay in PPP,” he told The Nation.

Nadeem Afzal Chan is considered as a close aide to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.